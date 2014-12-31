TV specials and marathons to watch for New Year's

Staying in Wednesday and/or Thursday? You'll have plenty of New Year's TV to keep you company.

Wednesday night's festivities

DICK CLARK'S NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST (ABC/7, 8-11 p.m., 11:30 p.m.-2:13 a.m.). Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy in Times Square for the countdown, with Taylor Swift, Florida Georgia Line, Idina Menzel, plus Elton John live from Barclays Center, more sounds from One Direction, Nick Jonas, Lady Antebellum, Train, Iggy Azalea, Pentatonix and others.

PITBULL'S NEW YEAR'S REVOLUTION (Fox/5, 8-10 p.m., 11 p.m.-12:30 a.m.). Live from hometown Miami, with Enrique Iglesias, Fall Out Boy, Fifth Harmony, The Band Perry, more.

FELIZ 2015! (Univision/41, 8p.m.-2 a.m.). Latin sounds and fiesta fun from Times Square, Florida's Walt Disney World, California's Disneyland, plus Mexico City and Acapulco, featuring Leslie Grace, Luis Coronel, "Va Por Ti" winner Yazaira Lopez and more.

ANDERSON COOPER AND KATHY GRIFFIN (CNN, 9 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.). Live in Times Square, Griffin gets outrageous, Cooper giggles, rinse and repeat.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

ALL-AMERICAN NEW YEAR (Fox News Channel, 9 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.). Panel in Times Square hosts countdown coverage of security and spectators.

CARSON DALY (NBC/4, 10-11 p.m., 11:30-12:30 a.m.). Times Square, plus Lady Gaga with Tony Bennett, Gwen Stefani with Pharrell Williams, Blake Shelton, Seth MacFarlane, more.

NYE 2015 (MTV, 11 p.m.-midnight). Charlamagne and Victoria Justice in Times Square, with "Girl Code"/"Guy Code" tips.

Overnight marathons

MUSIC AND COMEDY (WNET/13, 8 p.m.-3:30 a.m.). New York Philharmonic's Gershwin program on "Live From Lincoln Center" (8 p.m., 1:30 a.m.), plus Michael Feinstein at the Rainbow Room (10 p.m.), also Jay Leno's "Mark Twain Prize" (11p.m.) and "Robin Williams Remembered" (12:30 a.m.). Stand-up specials (HBO Comedy, 10 p.m.-6:10 a.m.). John Leguizamo (10 p.m.), Sarah Silverman (11:40 p.m.), Chris Rock (12:35 a.m.), Ricky Gervais (1:55 a.m.), Tracy Morgan (3:10 a.m.), Jim Jefferies (4:10a.m.), David Spade (5:10a.m.).

COMEDY

"Three Stooges" (IFC, 7 p.m.-5a.m.), "South Park" (Comedy, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.), "The Simpsons" (FXX, 9 p.m.-Thursday night at midnight), "The Honeymooners" (WPIX/11, 11 p.m.- 5a.m., Thursday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.), "Sex and the City" (E!, midnight-4 a.m.).

DRAMA

"Burn Notice" (Universal HD, 6a.m.-6 a.m.), "NCIS: Los Angeles" (Cloo, 6 a.m.-6 a.m.), "Ghost Whisperer" (Chiller, 6a.m.-midnight), "Law & Order: SVU" (USA, 6 a.m.-6 a.m.), "Doctor Who" (BBC America, 8a.m.-6 a.m.), "The Twilight Zone" (Syfy, 8 a.m.-5 a.m., Thursday 6 a.m.-6 a.m.), "Penny Dreadful" (Showtime, 8 p.m.-4 a.m.; Sho2, Thursday noon-8 p.m.), "The Knick" (MoreMax, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.), "Tru Calling" (Chiller, midnight-6 a.m.), "Miami Vice" (El Rey, midnight-11 p.m.), plus marathon of "The Walking Dead" (AMC, through Saturday 6 a.m.).

UNSCRIPTED/ETC.

"Ridiculousness" (MTV, 9 a.m.-11 p.m., midnight-5 p.m.), The '90s/The '80s (NatGeo, 9a.m.-3 a.m.), "RuPaul's Drag Race" (Logo, 10 a.m.-midnight), "Naked and Afraid" (Discovery, 3p.m.-3 a.m.), "American Pickers" (History, 4 p.m.-4 a.m.), "Duck Dynasty" (A&E, 6 p.m.-4 a.m.), plus ongoing marathon of "MythBusters" (Science, through Saturday).

THURSDAY SPECIALS

Catch up on current faves like "Portlandia" (IFC, 6 a.m.-6 a.m.), "The Missing" (Starz, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.), "Girls" (HBO Zone, 10:30 a.m.-2:35 a.m.), "Shameless" (Showtime, noon-midnight), "Fargo" (FXM, 2 p.m.- 12:15 a.m.), and unscripted experiment "Married at First Sight" (FYI, 10 a.m.-4 a.m.).

MORE SERIES

"Hart to Hart" (Hallmark Movies, 5 a.m.-5 a.m.), "House" (Universal HD, 6 a.m.-6 a.m.), "The Tudors" (BBC America, 8a.m.-2 a.m.), "Dirty Jobs" (Animal Planet, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.), "Everybody Hates Chris" (MTV2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.), "SpongeBob SquarePants" (Nick, 9 a.m.- 8 p.m.), "Futurama" (Comedy, 9:20 a.m.-6 p.m.), "The Golden Girls" (Logo, 10 a.m.-4 a.m.), "Girlfriends" (TV One, 10 a.m.-1 a.m.), "Flip Wilson" (Aspire, noon-8 p.m.), "Wanted: Dead or Alive" (Encore Westerns, noon-midnight).

MOVIES

"Rocky" boxing flicks (Encore, 9a.m.-6 p.m., again 6 p.m.-3 a.m.), Clint Eastwood spaghetti Westerns (ActionMax, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.), Marx Brothers comedies (TCM, 8 p.m.-5:30 a.m.).