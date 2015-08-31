'Under the Dome' is done

'Under the Dome," a CBS summer success and (yet another) Stephen King one too, will wrap for good in a couple of weeks.

CBS announced just about an hour ago.

The statement: "Two years ago, UNDER THE DOME broke new ground in the summer and became an instant hit on CBS, as well as with viewers around the world," said CBS Entertainment chairwoman Nina Tassler. "DOME's event storytelling and multi-platform business model paved the way for more original summer programming with the successful rollouts of EXTANT and ZOO. We're excited to present the final chapter in Chester's Mill as the story comes full circle, with the Dome coming down as dramatically as it went up."

Couldn't have said it better myself.

"Dome" was instantly good, and then gradually not so good.

Eh, c'est la TV.

Nevertheless, the show really was one of those hits at outset (11 million viewers or so) and -- more to the point -- was fun (unless you happened to be a cow who got in the way of the dome). It also proved to this network -- which had long before adjusted to the idea that "Big Brother" was all it really needed to do in the summer -- that original content could draw a whole new type of viewer to CBS: a younger one.

Based on King's novel of the same name -- the series deviated rather dramatically from the novel, as fans and even King admitted -- it had first been destined for Showtime, which passed, and (parent company) CBS then picked it up. The series was essentially developed by Brian K. Vaughan, a comic book writer/expert ("Ex Machina") while Neal Baer ("ER" and much else) presumably gave it that nice, glowing, professional TV sheen.

More from the press release:

"In the series finale, when the Dome comes down, many questions about its origin and power will be answered, as two groups of residents engage in one final conflict that some won't survive." That finale, by the way, arrives Sept. 10.

(Finally, "for good" is a relative term -- it may well get rebooted by Netflix five years from now).