Valerie Bertinelli's Food Network show canceled: 'I have no idea why'

Actor and cooking-show host Valerie Bertinelli announced over the weekend that her long-running Food Network daytime series "Valerie's Home Cooking" had been canceled after 14 seasons.

"Good morning. I got some good news and I got some bad news," the former "Hot in Cleveland" star and "One Day at a Time" teen star, who turns 63 later this month, stated in an Instagram video Saturday. "The good news is that tomorrow at 12 noon on Food Network, the 14th season of 'Valerie's Home Cooking' starts airing all-new episodes. The bad news is that it's its final season. Yeah," she said with a rueful chuckle, "Food Network canceled us last summer."

She added, "I have no idea why. And I didn't say anything last summer because, honestly, I was hoping they would change their mind. But they have not. So this is it. This is the final season" of the show, for which she was also an executive producer.

The basic-cable network did not announce the cancellation and has not commented on Bertinelli's post.

"I have loved making this show," the star told fans. "It was such a dream come true. Every single part of it brought me so much joy. I loved the crew, I loved everybody in production. They loved making this show for you. So I hope that you enjoy this final season because we made every single episode with love for all of you."

She wrote in text at the post, "It has been one of the huge joys in my life to bring you this sweet little show," adding, "I will really, really miss it. Thank you so much for watching!"

The series starred Bertinelli as she cooked for friends and family, including, in various episodes, her parents, Nancy and Andrew; her brothers, Patrick and David, and their wives; her son, Wolfgang Van Halen; her former series co-stars Mackenzie Phillips, Jane Leeves, Wendy Malick and Betty White; Food Network stars including Duff Goldman and Alex Guarnaschelli; and such actor friends as Faith Ford, Jessica Harper, George Lopez and Nicole Sullivan.

Bertinelli and the show were collectively nominated for seven Daytime Emmy Awards, winning in 2019 for Outstanding Culinary Program and for Outstanding Culinary Host.