'The White Lotus' review: Thailand-set season 3 is hugely enjoyable, despite Jennifer Coolidge's absence

WHAT IT'S ABOUT As part of an exchange program with her own resort in Hawaii, Belinda Lindsey (Natasha Rothwell) has arrived at the White Lotus in Thailand. Disembarking the boat with her is a wealthy family from North Carolina, the Ratliffs — father and mother, Tim and Victoria (Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey), eldest son Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), the youngest Lochlan (Sam Nivola), and daughter, Piper (Sarah Catherine Cook). There's also a couple, Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) and Rick (Walton Goggins). Then, there are three friends — Kate (Leslie Bibb), Jacklyn (Michelle Monaghan) and Laurie (Carrie Coon.)

They are all about to have an adventure they didn't sign up for.

Primary filming for this 8-episode third season — still written by showrunner/creator Mike Mike — took place at the Four Seasons resort Koh Samui, on an island of the same name in the Gulf of Thailand.

MY SAY Like the Arconia in "Only Murders in the Building," the White Lotus of "The White Lotus" is starting to get a reputation. Bodies always reliably turn up there in the first act of the first episode, specifically floaters in both the second and now third seasons — water=death once again a key symbol. Unlike viewers, guests never see the grim reaper approach. Why should they? Everything is so perfect.

But much as the murder is secondary to the comedy in "OMITB," it's the same with "White Lotus," which essentially is a fantasy trip to the far side of the world. Nevertheless, something is seriously off about this gorgeous corner of the globe this season. The tendrils of the jungle seem to grasp and claw at the immaculate villas perched alongside infinity pools, while the macaques squat on tree branches high overhead to get a better view of the human tragicomedy unfolding below. There's something sinister about them and about this four-star resort.

Obviously, atmosphere has been a huge part of the success of "White Lotus," and part of the formula too: Spectacular setting, murder in the opening minutes, then rewind a week to begin the process of watching these lives come into focus. "Lotus" remains that eat-the-rich satire about people who, like their bank accounts, manage deep reserves of deceit and malice while hiding behind their carefully tended identities. As always, the fun — or schadenfreude — is to watch those identities melt before your eyes, to reveal the hidden person and truth beneath. And where lies secrets, lie motives.

White has assembled the usual stock characters, like the entitled family whose patriarch is probably facing time when he gets back from paradise, and the debauched son with the lecherous male gaze. Goggins' Rick — a tightly wound head case with a day-old stubble who wilts in the tropical heat — is here for some dark reason and Chelsea wants to know what that is too. The three besties also have lots of secrets, most of which they keep from each other. Then, there's the hotel staff, with peculiarities and rivalries all their own. White has booked the local talent, and it's first-rate — including Patravadi Mejudhon, one of Thailand's leading playwrights and directors, who plays the White Lotus' mysterious administrator, Sritala Hollinger.

What's missing of course is Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya McQuoid, who died at the end of the second season. In a real sense, Coolidge made this series and there's simply no way easy to replace her. White doesn't even try but instead comes up with a she-may-be-gone (but not forgotten) plot twist. It's not entirely satisfying, but all we've got. Tanya's absence this season is keenly felt.

BOTTOM LINE Not to worry, fans — the third is hugely enjoyable, but someone's missing and you know who.



