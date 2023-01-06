Winter TV preview: 'Accused,' 'True Lies' and 41 more shows to watch

If the new TV season (winter edition) seems a little quiet, that's only by comparison. As you know, we've been in the midst of the streaming revolution, and revolutions do not happen quietly. Twenty twenty-two was a wild year, with two of the most expensive series in history ("Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," "House of the Dragon") and a third not all that far behind ("Andor").

So think of winter 2023 this way: If 2022 was the year to get noticed, then '23 is the year to recoup all those huge expenses. There will still be some huge series, but nothing (so far) on the order of '22.

Or, for another way to look at this winter: Welcome to the hangover.

Hangovers aside, there's still much to watch and savor. Here are 43 outstanding newcomers (along with a few returning favorites):

ALREADY ON

PAUL T. GOLDMAN (Peacock)

Paul T. Goldman is … who? A real guy? Maybe a real guy, or half-real who has an ex-wife — maybe — who conned him, and was part of an international grifter ring. In any case, director Jason Woliner ("Borat Subsequent Movefilm") spent a decade (maybe) filming his real (maybe) or semi-fake (more likely) story. It's amusing, by the way, and (maybe) a buzzy newcomer for a streaming service in need of the "b" word.





KALEIDOSCOPE (Netflix)

Welcome to the much ballyhooed heist thriller in eight parts, starring Giancarlo Esposito and Rufus Sewell, with any of those eight parts (the finale excepted) designed to be watched out of sequence. Say what? Yes, the Big Idea here is some sort of "Rashomon" effect that establishes different POVs and possible resolutions. It may turn out to be maddening (we'll see) but the cast is great and the idea sure seems like fun.

WILL TRENT (ABC/7, 10 p.m.)

This could be a big draw for Karin Slaughter fans and her Will Trent crime series, about the eponymous Georgia Bureau of Investigation special agent (Ramón Rodríguez, "The Affair," "Charlie's Angels") and partner Faith Mitchell (Iantha Richardson).







THE LYING LIFE OF ADULTS (Netflix)

This will be a big draw for Elena Ferrante fans — but not to be confused with the ongoing HBO adaptation of her series based on her Neapolitan novels. Instead, this six-parter — in Italian — is an adaptation of her 2019 novel of the same name.







JANUARY 6th (Discovery+)

This ticktock documentary on the events of Jan. 6, 2021 comes from French filmmakers (and brothers) Gédéon and Jules Naudet whose you-are-there film on Nine Eleven was stellar.







THE RIG (Prime Video)

A fog rolls in to engulf some oil rigs on the North Sea, and (as fans of Stephen King's "The Mist" know well) engulfing fogs are rarely a good thing. This sci-fi thriller comes in six parts.



RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE (MTV, 8)

After 14 seasons — the last six on VH1 — the celebrated "Drag Race" makes another network switch, and boosts the prize money ($200,000) to mark the occasion.







JAN. 8

ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL (WNET/13, 9)

The third season arrives of the beloved adaptation of James Herriot's novels — with a fine cast headlined by Samuel West, Nicholas Ralph, Rachel Shenton, Anna Madeley and Callum Woodhouse. Expect more aggrieved cows, dogs, cats and the oddball owners who are devoted to them. A big night for Ch. 13, by the way, because the third season of that other Brit hit, "Miss Scarlet and the Duke" returns at 8.

ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT (Fox/5, TBD)

Starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, this Philadelphia cop procedural follows football coverage, then moves to its regular time slot, 9 p.m. on Mondays.





ANNE RICE'S MAYFAIR WITCHES (AMC+)

JAN. 10

80th GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS (NBC/4, 8)

NBC has essentially labeled this one-season renewal a "trial," but "test" could be the better word. Will viewers turn up? Will nominees turn up? Will anyone care about an awards show — around since 1944 and untelevised last year following its latest controversy (that the HFPA had no Black members, since corrected) — which has fallen so far and so fast? Should anyone? Hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.







JAN. 12

HOW I CAUGHT MY KILLER (Hulu)

This unscripted mulitparter with the (umm) catchy title — essentially about the incriminating evidence that victims leave that leads to the arrest of their killers — promises a social message: That the criminal justice system is "blind to many underserved and invisible communities."







JAN. 15

GODFATHER OF HARLEM (MGM+, 9)

The third season launch (starring Forest Whitaker) of Epix's most successful series to date is not the news here. That would be this: Long-overlooked Epix is no more, to be replaced on Jan. 15 with the more memorable moniker, "MGM+." The renamed streamer promises lots of new content in 2023, including a four-part docuseries on the Amityville murders, apparently based on the proposition that 28 movies — seriously, 28 — has not been enough. Airdate is TBA.





THE LAST OF US (HBO, 9)

There have been many, many TV series based on video games over the decades, most animated ("Pokémon") and occasionally live action ("Resident Evil"). But what's missing from this vast subgenre is wide audience appeal. Enter "The Last of Us," based on the 2013 PlayStation hit of the same name. It's about Joel (Pedro Pascal, "The Mandalorian'') who must smuggle teenage Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of a post-apocalyptic landscape full of cannibals infected by some hideous type of brain fungus. Hey, the general idea worked (and continues to work) for "The Walking Dead," so … HBO, by the way, has never based a TV series on a video game before, but it's a whole new world — or whole new owner, Discovery — and the heat is on for a broad-based hit.









JAN. 17

NIGHT COURT (NBC/4, 8)

While it may be hard if not impossible to imagine (reimagine?) a revival of "Night Court" without Markie Post and Harry Anderson, at least John Larroquette will reprise his Dan Fielding to serve as a reminder of just how long ago this series first aired — 1984, in fact. (Post died in 2021 and Anderson in 2008.) "The Big Bang Theory's" Melissa Rauch will play the judge, the daughter of Anderson's character.







AMERICAN EXPERIENCE: ZORA NEALE HURSTON — CLAIMING A SPACE (WNET/13, 9)

Hurston, an anthropologist, folklorist, major figure of the Harlem Renaissance and novelist ("Their Eyes Were Watching God"), gets a two-hour "AmEx" portrait, directed by Tracy Heather Strain, who also directed the 2018 Peabody Award winner "Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart" on playwright Lorraine Hansberry.







JAN. 19

THAT '90S SHOW (Netflix)

Fans of "That '70s Show'' along with the fewer who admit a partiality for "That '80s Show" hardly need any encouragement to watch — although based on my quick impression, this does seem to have a little more in common with "'80s" than "'70s." Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are back (as Red and Kitty Forman) while Topher Grace does a cameo in the opener. Mostly, this will feature a new (and largely teen) cast. Expect lots of callbacks, musical or otherwise. Speaking of callbacks, original cast member Laura Prepon — who also appears in the opener — has directed some of the first season's episodes.







JAN. 22

ACCUSED (Fox, 9)

Based on the British two-season crime anthology, this serial represents a reunion of sorts — "Homeland's" Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa, joined by "House's" David Shore. The cast is impressive too: Michael Chiklis, Margo Martindale, Wendell Pierce, Rachel Bilson, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Baron Vaughn ("Grace and Frankie"), Rhea Perlman, Jack Davenport, Abigail Breslin, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and Whitney Cummings. Each episode is about a defendant who tells his or her story in flashback.









JAN. 23

THE BACHELOR (ABC/7, 9)

What kind of Winter Preview would this be if it didn't dutifully remind you that the 27th season of "The Bachelor" is around the corner, or that the next bachelor is Zach Shallcross, who did the unthinkable (in hindsight shrewd) move of eliminating himself in the 19th season finale of "The Bachelorette?" True love beckons one more time and don't expect him to self-eliminate this season.





THE LAZARUS PROJECT (TNT, 9)

We haven't heard a whole lot from TNT in recent years (or since "Snowpiercer") but it has made this '23 acquisition — an 8-part British sci-fi thriller starring Paapa Essiedu ("I May Destroy You") as a software engineer who has to save the world, over and over again, from destruction.

JAN. 26





POKER FACE (Peacock)

Starring Natasha Lyonne as a human lie detector, who solves cases simply by telling when someone is fibbing, this could become Peacock's first bona fide hit. From "Knives Out's" (more recently "Glass Onion's") Rian Johnson who is no stranger to the TV world — he directed the third season "Breaking Bad" episode, "Fly," a series standout — he's essentially gone deep into the TV past. Shows like "Columbo" and "Burn Notice" are the inspiration, while each of the 10 episodes are (more or less) self-enclosed. What Lyonne — who's terrific, as always — and Johnson have rediscovered from that past are the basics of traditional episodic TV. But they've added layers that are thoroughly up-to-date (and watchable). Lots of cameos from big stars, including Adrien Brody and Benjamin Bratt in the series opener. Four episodes drop today.





1619 PROJECT (Hulu)

The New York Times' controversial and compelling multipart series on how U.S. history was shaped by slavery comes to TV, in six parts, each narrated by the former NYT reporter who launched "1619," Nikole Hannah-Jones — now Knight Chair in Race and Journalism at Howard University.







WOLF PACK (Paramount+)

Teens. Wolves. Werewolves. Werewolves biting teens. Teens turning into other werewolves biting more teens. Sarah Michelle Gellar stars — and she does no biting, as far as we can tell. Anyway, you get the picture. This is an adaptation of the "Wolf Pack'' series by the prolific Canadian horror fiction writer Edo Van Belkom.







JAN. 27





SHRINKING (Apple TV+)

Jimmy (Jason Segel) is a grieving Pasadena-based therapist whose wife has died in a car accident and who makes a momentous decision — to tell his patients exactly what to do and (exactly) how to think. His therapist partners — who include Harrison Ford in only his second regular TV role — aren't entirely pleased. This emo-com has "Ted Lasso" vibes for a particularly good reason: "Lasso's" Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein created this ten-parter, along with Segel, who most recently created the short-lived AMC drama, "Dispatches from Elsewhere."





YOU PEOPLE (Netflix)

Other than Eddie Murphy (and a whole lot of other big names, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny) starring in this movie, there's not all that much else known here, other than the co-creators ("black-ish's" Kenya Barris, and Jonah Hill, who also starrs) and logline: “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amid clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences …"









JAN. 28

FROZEN PLANET II (BBC America)

The BBC One's "Frozen Planet '' first aired in 2011, so it is presumed that the planet will be a little less frozen this second go-round. Sir David Attenborough, 96, narrates.



JAN. 31

FIGHT THE POWER: HOW HIP-HOP CHANGED THE WORLD (WNET/13, TBD)

Public Enemy's (and LI's) Chuck D oversees this four-parter on the history of rap that promises to explore "how hip-hop quickly created a provocative narrative of America." PBS promises lots of interviews including "Grandmaster Caz, Ice-T, Abiodun Oyewole (The Last Poets), Roxanne Shanté, Run-D.M.C., John Forté, will.i.am, MC Lyte, B-Real (Cypress Hill), Melle Mel, Fat Joe, Lupe Fiasco and more." Chuck D and his production partner Lorrie Boula are the producers.





CUNK ON EARTH (Netflix)

How to explain Philomena Cunk? Best to start with the actor who plays her, British comedian Diane Morgan, who has created in Philomena a somewhat ill-informed — understatement alert! — broadcast journalist. Cunk's a version of Sacha Baron Cohen's Ali G — an interviewer who befuddles her subjects with questions so inept that they are bereft of coherent answers. This Charlie Brooker ("Black Mirror") mockumentary series is an exploration of Planet Earth as only Philomena Cunk can explore it. You can catch the first episode on YouTube, and it (or rather she) is very funny.











FEB. 3

DEAR EDWARD (Apple TV+)

Based on Ann Napolitano's 2020 bestseller about a boy who is the sole survivor of a terrible plane crash, "Dear Edward'' is produced by Jason Katims ("Parenthood"), and asks (unintentionally): Is it ever a good idea to get to know some key characters in a ten-part drama just before they perish? Beyond that, this should (and will) appeal to fans of "This Is Us." A particularly well-done if wrenching pilot promises much the same thing — the interconnectedness of humanity, and the bewildering fates that await each and every one of us. Newcomer Colin O'Brien is Edward, while Connie Britton and Taylor Schilling ("Orange Is the New Black") also star.









FEB. 8

NOT DEAD YET (ABC/7, 8:30)

Gina Rodridguez ("Jane the Virgin") is Nell — single, broke, needs a job (like) now. The one dangled in front of her as an obituary writer should do just fine. This is based on British novelist Alexandra Potter's 2020 comic novel, "Confessions of a 40-Something [expletive] Up."







FEB. 12

SUPER BOWL LVII (Fox/5)

The game that everyone watches and almost everyone forgets who won by the next day will feature Rihanna for the halftime show, and a few hundred commercials before, after and during. The second season launch of "Next Level Chef" follows.







FEB. 16

ANIMAL CONTROL (Fox/5, 9)

For further proof that Fox is not out of the live action comedy business comes this single-camera sitcom with Joel McHale as an animal control officer who was a cop in his last job but tried to expose department corruption that didn't go over so well — which does, however, explain "why he's so cynical and curmudgeonly," per Fox program notes. He's also got "an almost superhuman ability to understand animals." McHale's ("Community") last lead role on a network sitcom was 2017's short-lived "The Great Indoors."











FEB. 17

HELLO TOMORROW! (Apple TV+)

Billy Crudup stars as a particularly effective salesperson of timeshares on a moon community called "Brightside" (which, naturally, is on the dark side of the moon). Among much else that's interesting here is the aesthetic: Think of a 1950s America that is far more technologically advanced than the one we remember or have seen on TV. For example, cars float, and humanity is served by fleets of robots.











FEB. 19

THE COMPANY YOU KEEP (ABC/7, 10)

Milo Ventimiglia stars in ABC's heist drama “The Company You Keep.” Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

In his post-"This Is Us" role, Milo Ventimiglia stars as a con man who hooks up with an undercover CIA officer (Catherine Haena Kim). Sarah Wayne Callies, Polly Draper and William Fichtner also star in this adaptation of the 2019 South Korean movie, "My Fellow Citizens!"





MAGNUM P.I. (NBC/4, 9)

Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins, Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum on "Magnum P.I.," now airing on NBC. Credit: NBC/ack Dougan

In a rare instance (for these days anyway) of network hopping, "Magnum" has moved from CBS to NBC for its 5th season. What's changed? Not much, per NBC, which has reunited the same cast — Tim Kang as Det. Gordon Katsumoto; Zachary Knighton as Orville; Stephen Hill as “TC;”, Amy Hill as Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta, and Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins. And … Jay Hernandez as Mags himself.







FEB. 24

PARTY DOWN (Starz, 9)

Thirteen years ago, Starz tried to get into the comedy series game and succeeded wildly. The only problem with "Party Down" was that few viewers witnessed the success. This Hollywood satire on before-they-were-stars is now back for a third season, with West Islip native Ken Marino (still) in the starring role as Ron Donald, the hapless manager of a Hollywood-based catering company called Party Down. The new season reunites most of the original cast, including Martin Starr, Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally, while Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams, and Zoë Chao have been added as regulars. Bottom line on this six-episode revival: Hilarious.





THE RELUCTANT TRAVELER (Apple TV+)

Eugene Levy ("Schitt's Creek") as your "reluctant" tour guide to "Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Japan, Maldives, Portugal, South Africa and the United States, exploring remarkable hotels and the places and cultures surrounding them?" What have we got to lose?







MARCH 1

TRUE LIES (CBS/2, 10)

James Cameron's really (really) over-the-top spy thriller comedy-sendup of spies and thrillers would seem to have been one of those movies (this from 1994) demanding a TV series remake. The only problems — or rather obstacles — was that stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis weren't in the market for cheesy prime-time rip-offs. They still aren't, so this reboot will star Steve Howey ("Shameless") as Harry Trasker, computer salesperson by day and top counterrorism agent the other 20-or-so hours; and Ginger Gonzaga ("She-Hulk: Attorney at Law") as Helen, his unsuspecting spouse. Nothing to see just yet but here's hoping CBS at least gets the tone right. Meanwhile, Cameron — as they say in Hollywood — is "attached" to this too.





MARCH 3

DAISY JONES AND THE SIX (Prime Video)

As further proof that 2023 could be a big year in book-to-screen adaptations, Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel about a mid-'70s rock band modeled on Fleetwood Mac is getting a 10-episode rollout, with (Elvis and Priscilla Presley granddaughter) Riley Keough in the title role. Here's how Prime Video describes this: "In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers — Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne [Sam Claflin] — the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth."





MARCH 4

CHRIS ROCK: SELECTIVE OUTRAGE (Netflix, 10)

If only by virtue of timing and star, this should be one of the "events" of the entire year, or at least that's what Netflix claims. In a rare move, "Selective Outrage" will be livestreamed globally from a venue in Baltimore at 10 p.m. The slap heard around the world was March 27, 2022, and as it happens, the 95th Academy Awards will air March 12. So: Will Rock have something to say about said slap, and all the noise that followed? Supply your own guesses.





MARCH 14

GOTHAM KNIGHTS (CW/11, 9)

This could be The CW's very last DC Comic-based riff on the Batman saga — unless ratings are big, in which case be sure to tune into this Bat channel at another Bat time for another Bat-something. The logline: Bruce Wayne's adopted son, Turner (Oscar Morgan), builds an alliance with the children of Batman's enemies.







MARCH 19

SANDITON (WNET/13, 9)

The Andrew Davies adaptation of Jane Austen's unfinished novel — with some surprising and decidedly un-Austenian touches — is back for its third and final season.







MARCH 26

YELLOWJACKETS (Showtime, 9)

Elijah Wood — you know him best as Frodo — has joined this second in a seasonlong arc, while Lauren Ambrose ("Six Feet Under") and New Zealander Simone Kessell ("Our Flag Means Death") have also joined as regulars. Ambrose will play the adult Van (Liv Hewson).







































