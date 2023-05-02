'Tonight Show,' 'SNL,' "Colbert' among shows affected by writers' strike

The Writers Guild of America strike that commenced at midnight early Tuesday will have an immediate effect on late-night talk shows and other comedic programs airing live or produced the same day, including "Saturday Night Live.”

CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and "Late Night with Srth Meyers" and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!” are among those expected to air reruns as talks between the Guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers ended without an agreement by strike deadline. Neither those shows nor Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher" or NBC's "SNL" have commented on social media as of Tuesday midmorning.

One apparent exception was Fox News Channel's "Gutfeld!," which planned to air an orginal show Tuesday night.

Colbert's show was scheduled to have had actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Chita Rivera on Tuesday, MSNBC's Chris Hayes and comedian Zach Cherry on Wednesday, and actor and documentary subject Michael J. Fox and writer-producer Shonda Rhimes on Thursday.

Fallon was set with actor Ken Jeong, Internet personality Emma Chamberlain and musical guest Arlo Parks on Tuesday, music star and actor Jennifer Lopez, NFL pro J.J. Watt and musical guest Nanna on Wednesday, actors Elle Fanning and Bowen Yang and musical guest Ayra Starr on Thursday and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"'s Rachel Brosnahan and musical guest Gaby Moreno featuring Oscar Isaac on Friday.

Kimmel's show Tuesday had producer and former daytime host Dr. Phil McGraw and actor Gina Rodriguez and musical guest Pixies, Wednesday had actors Melissa McCarthy and Will Poulter and musical guest Warren Zeiders and Thursday had comedian Ricky Gervais, actor Anthony Carrigan and musical guests Smashing Pumpkins.

On "SNL," former cast-member Pete Davidson was slated to make his debut hosting appearance this Saturday, with Lil Uzi Vert as musical guest.

NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" had scheduled actors Rachel Weisz and Paul Giamatti and author Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah on Tuesday, actors Charlie Day and Ellie Kemper and musical guest J.P. Saxe on Wednesday, and actor Henry Winkler and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" filmmaker James Gunn on Thursday.

Meyers on Friday had prepared his viewers for the possible strike, saying, “It doesn’t just affect the writers, it affects all the incredible non-writing staff on these shows,” adding, “No one is entitled to a job in show business. But for those people who have a job in show business, they are entitled to fair compensation."

The WGA is seeking higher minimum pay, less thinly staffed writing rooms, shorter exclusive contracts and a reworking of residual pay — all conditions the WGA says have been diminished in the content boom driven by streaming.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the trade association that bargains on behalf of studios and production companies, said it presented an offer with “generous increases in compensation for writers as well as improvements in streaming residuals.”

