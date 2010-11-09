'WWII in HD: The Air War' sometimes flies blind

THE SHOW "WWII in HD: The Air War"

WHEN | WHERE Wednesday night at 9 on History

REASON TO WATCH History's vivid and colorful - if not quite HD - series on the Second World War returns.

WHAT IT'S ABOUT For a quick history lesson: the VIII Bomber Command (renamed "The Eighth Air Force" toward the end of the war), was established in Georgia, immediately after Harbor. Its task was to defeat the Luftwaffe. In time, the VIII became a vast mechanized flying war machine, comprised of "bombardment wings," which, in turn, were comprised of "bombardment groups."

These were the legendary rolling strike forces of B-17 and B-24 Liberators that steadily rumbled across the German skies, demolishing armament targets below; by contrast, the British bombed human targets at night, turning places like Hamburg into sprawling charnel houses. In fact, rather than destroy the Luftwaffe - ultimately a task that fell to the P-51 Mustangs - the Luftwaffe cut up the VIII Bomber Command. Because the Americans flew by day, casualties were extreme; 26,000 airmen were lost over Germany. But air supremacy was achieved just before D-Day.

MY SAY So now that you know a bit of the history - an infinitesimally small bit, I'm afraid - what more does "The Air War" offer? Celebrity voices and amazing pictures. But the story - and what an incredible story this was - feels just a little too plodding. Andy Rooney, a former correspondent with The Stars and Stripes newspaper who flew some missions, is interviewed in small snatches; at times, his words are voiced by Elijah Wood. Three airmen also are profiled: B-17 bombardier Joe Armanini; P-47 fighter pilot Steve Pisanos; and B-17 pilot John Gibbons. They, too, have celebrities reading their letters and reminiscences. Rob Lowe - yes, Rob Lowe - narrates.

BOTTOM LINE "The Air War" is great to look at, and the airmen portrayed here are awe-inspiring. But the big story is far too placidly told, and with insufficient detail. There are some wonderful books written about the Eighth, and a good place to start is Rooney's own superb "My War." Books, alas, trump the TV spectacular.

GRADE B-