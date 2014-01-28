Vin Diesel dancing to Beyoncé, Katy Perry: Watch

"Are you ready for / ready for" Vin Diesel's solo dance party, set to Katy Perry and Beyoncé?

If not, brace yourself because the "Fast and Furious" actor has some serious moves to show off in a video he posted to his Facebook page early Tuesday. After getting down to Perry's "Dark Horse," Diesel pauses to reveal the reason for his happy dance: He was just notified his movie "Riddick" is at the top of the DVD charts.

He also grooves to Beyoncé's "Drunk in Love," and, as one would imagine, the surfboard part is nothing short of amazing.

A few of Diesel's moves might be offensive for some (plus he's playing the explicit version of "Drunk in Love"), so we won't post the video here, but you can watch it in full on Facebook: http://on.fb.me/LkNcRW