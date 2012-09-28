Way of the Samurai 4 review: No way

Is this a legitimate samurai game that is just poorly produced on nearly every scale possible? Could this honestly be something the developers were taking seriously? Perhaps the truth lies elsewhere. Maybe, in fact, this is the first attempt at gaming in the mold of "Mystery Science Theater 3000," where all aspects of the game are so fine-tuned in their ludicrousness that you instead sit back, play and laugh along with what is taking place. The pointlessness of this Way of the Samurai 4 game oozes from every bamboo tree and dojo.



RATING M for Mature

PLOT A samurai's crazy adventures

DETAILS PlayStation 3, $40

BOTTOM LINE Absurd