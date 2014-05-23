Will Ferrell, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith drum-off

Oh, Jimmy Fallon, you did it again. This time with twin Lucite drum sets. And Will Ferrell. And Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who many would argue is Ferrell's separated-at-birth brother. What could possibly be better?

The pair, donning identical outfits, which included weathered Kiss t-shirts and backward caps, trash talked a bit before Ferrell started off the "traditional drum-off" with a hook from what sounded like Aerosmith's "Walk This Way." And so it went, followed by a bunch of random drumming, back and forth, between the competitors -- four apiece, as per "traditional" drum-off rules.

We can't decide if the best part was the nod to Will Ferrell's SNL cowbell skit or when Anthony Kiedis and company started channelling Blue Oyster Cult. Late night TV just doesn't get any better.