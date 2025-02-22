Events celebrating Black History Month on Long Island

The first iteration of Black History Month was organized in 1926 by Carter G. Woodson, the son of formerly enslaved people and the second Black person to earn a PhD from Harvard University. It was initially called “Negro History Week” and scheduled to coincide with Abraham Lincoln’s birthday (Feb. 12) and Frederick Douglass’ (circa Feb. 14), according to the National Museum of African American History & Culture. The initiative became Black History Month in February 1976 “to more fully represent the scope and experience of Black history, life and culture,” according to the museum.

This year’s Black History Month theme is “African Americans and Labor,” focusing on the ways work impacts “the collective experiences of Black people,” according to the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, which determines the theme. Events will be held across Long Island this week to mark the occasion. Please confirm events before attending.

ONGOING

BAY SHORE

AFRICAN AMERICANS AND LABOR

Exhibit of artwork from Black creatives on how labor influenced Black history and culture, display continues through Feb. 28, Islip Arts Council, 1701 Sunrise Hwy., free, isliparts.org, 631-888-3525.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

BRENTWOOD

TEEN ART

Teen artists showcase their talent and creativity by displaying flower silhouettes, neon acrylic artwork inspired by the artist Derrick Adams and watercolor artwork inspired by artist Lorna Simpson, on exhibit during library hours through Feb. 28, Brentwood Public Library, 34 Second Ave., free, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

DISPLAY: FRANCES BELL

Exhibit features books, photos and artwork from Bay Shore resident and library board trustee elder Frances Bell, on display during library hours through Feb. 28, Bay Shore-Brightwaters Public Library, 1 S. Country Rd., free, bsbwlibrary.org, 631-665-4350.

GARDEN CITY

ARTIST HONORS JAMES BALDWIN

Author James Baldwin is honored through the work of artist and activist Sabrina Nelson, on display 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through Feb. 28, Art Gallery in the Ruth S. Hartley University Center, Adelphi University, 1 South Ave., free, adelphi.edu, 516-877-4978.

LEVITTOWN

GROUP ART:

LEND A HAND

Stop by the children’s room to design a handprint that will be turned into a community wreath, for children up to grade five, participate during library hours through Feb. 28, Levittown Public Library, 1 Bluegrass Lane, free, levittownpl.org, 516-731-5728.

RIVERHEAD

BLACK INVENTIONS DISPLAY

Learn about individuals who helped shape the world with their inventions, 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, (closed weekends and holidays) through Feb. 25, in the Montaukett Learning Resource Center, room 107/108, Suffolk County Community College-Eastern Campus, 121 Speonk-Riverhead Rd., free, eastendarts.org, 631-727-0900.

MLK PORTRAIT PROJECT

View high school students’ portraits of civil rights leader the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.; reception held 4-6 p.m. Feb. 27; on display 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday (closed weekends and holidays) through March 7, in the Lyceum Gallery, Suffolk County Community College-Eastern Campus, 121 Speonk-Riverhead Rd., free, eastendarts.org, 631-727-0900.

FEB. 23

NORTH BABYLON

THE MAGIC OF MOTOWN

Learn the history of Berry Gordy’s Motown and its sounds from Smokey Robinson and the Miracles to Marvin Gaye, the Supremes to Martha and the Vandellas and more, 2 p.m., North Babylon Library, 815 Deer Park Ave., free, call to register or register at the library, for resident cardholders only, northbabylonpl.org, 631-669-4020.

PATCHOGUE

MOSTLY MOTOWN CONCERT

Rhonda Denét performs Motown classics, including songs made famous by female artists like Mary Wells, Martha and the Vandellas, The Supremes and Dionne Warwick, as well as male artists Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and others, 2-3:30 p.m., Patchogue-Medford Library, 54-60 E. Main St., free, register, pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.

MOVIE

Screening of “The Watsons Go to Birmingham,” (2013, rated PG, 1:27) about a family road trip during the civil rights movement, for families with children of all ages, popcorn served, 2-3:30 p.m., Patchogue-Medford Library, 54-60 E. Main St., free, pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.

RIVERHEAD

SLAVERY ON THE NORTH FORK

Learn about the history of slavery on the North Fork, from the earliest settlements until New York State abolition in 1827, 1-3 p.m., Hallockville Museum Farm, 6062 Sound Ave., free, register, hallockville.org, 631-298-5292.

SOUTHAMPTON

CONCERT: THE AFRICAN DIASPORA

Pianist Alexander Wu and his New York City Trio showcase the vast contributions to music by Africans and the descendants of enslaved Africans around the world, 3-4 p.m., Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Rd., free, register, myrml.org, 631-283-0774, ext. 523.

WEST ISLIP

CONCERT: HOMAGE TO BLACK MUSIC

Paige Patterson pays tribute to famous Black composers and singers, 2-3 p.m., West Islip Public Library, 3 Higbie Lane, free, register, westisliplibrary.org, 631-661-7080.

FEB. 24

AMITYVILLE

AFRICAN AMERICANS AND LABOR

The Town of Babylon honors Black labor leaders, with a keynote speaker, live entertainment, food and vendors, 6 p.m., Amityville Memorial High School, 250 Merrick Rd., free, townofbabylonny.gov, 631-464-4340.

CENTRAL ISLIP

UNSUNG HEROES: SEGREGATED MILITARY UNITS

Learn about the Triple Nickles, the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion and other Black American military battalions, 6-7 p.m., Central Islip Public Library, 33 Hawthorne Ave., free, register, cilibrary.org, 631-234-9333.

GREAT NECK

STORY AND CRAFT

Read along with the children’s story “Stella’s Stellar Hair,” by Yesenia Moises, then make a craft, for kids in prekindergarten to second grade, (must be accompanied by an adult), 3-3:30 p.m., Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave., free, register, greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055.

OCEANSIDE

ARTIST ALMA THOMAS

Create a solar eclipse painting in the style of famous Black artist Alma Thomas, for children in grades seven to 12, 7-8 p.m., Oceanside Library, 30 Davidson Ave., free, register, oceansidelibrary.com, 516-766-2360.

PATCHOGUE

ILLUSTRATE LIKE OGE MORA

Learn about Oge Mora’s picture book illustrations, then create your own version of her art, for children in grades two to six, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Patchogue-Medford Library, 54-60 E. Main St., free, register, pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.

UNIONDALE

AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

Demonstration on how to achieve a natural look with your braids and get some tips and techniques, 7-8:30 p.m., Uniondale Public Library, 400 Uniondale Ave, free, register, uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.

WESTBURY

BLACK BUSINESS EXPO

Showcase of Black artists, jewelry artisans, and business owners, 6-8 p.m., Westbury Library, 445 Jefferson St., free, register, for library cardholders only, westburylibrary.org, 516-333-0176.

FEB. 25

BALDWIN

THE ART OF ALMA THOMAS

Learn about the life and artwork of Black abstract artist Alma Thomas, participants recreate her famous designs, 2-3 p.m., Baldwin Public Library, 2385 Grand Ave., free, register, baldwinpl.org, 516-223-6228.

ELMONT

MOVIE

Screening of the drama "Amistad," (1997, rated R, 2:35) about the revolt of 1839, an uprising by Blacks on a Spanish slave ship, starring Djimon Hounsou and Morgan Freeman, 2:30 p.m., Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke., free, elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280.

HUNTINGTON

UNSUNG HEROES: BLACK WOMEN

A look at Black women who have made contributions to the long struggle for equality and recognition in American history. Learn about abolitionist and educator Sarah Mapps Douglass, nurse and educator Susie King Taylor and more, 7 p.m., Huntington Library, 338 Main St., free, register, myhpl.org, 631-427-5165.

OYSTER BAY

ONLINE: BLACK ARCHAEOLOGY IN EARLY NYC

Archaeologist Patty Hamrick shares events of New York City’s early history reflected in the African Burial Ground, learn about the thousands of Black Americans who lived in New York City during the 1600s and 1700s, 7 p.m., hosted by Bayville, Glen Cove, Gold Coast, Locust Valley, Oyster Bay and Sea Cliff libraries, free, register for a link:

Bayville Free Library, free, bayvillefreelibrary.org, 516-628-2765

Glen Cove Public Library, free, glencovelibrary.org, 516-676-2130

Gold Coast Public Library, free, goldcoastlibrary.org, 516-759-8300

Locust Valley Library, free, locustvalleylibrary.com, 516-671-1837

Oyster Bay-East Norwich Public Library, free, oysterbaylibrary.org, 516-922-1212

Sea Cliff Village Library, free, seaclifflibrary.org, 516-671-4290

FEB. 26

AMITYVILLE

UNSUNG HEROES: MEDICAL PIONEERS

Discover the contributions of Pittsburgh’s Freedom House Ambulance Corps, Staten Island’s Black Angels and more, 7-8 p.m., Amityville Public Library, 19 John St., free, register, amityvillepubliclibrary.org, 631-264-0567.

FREEPORT

AFRICAN DIASPORA IN ART

Learn about the hybrid art of captured Blacks who subversively adapted the Christian saints as stand-ins for their deities, and explore the synchronicity of traditions between religious practices of the New World and Black culture, 2-3 p.m., Freeport Memorial Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd., free, register to attend in-person or visit freeportlibrary.info for a link to view online, 516-379-3274.

SOUL WITH HEART BOOK CLUB

Discussion of the novel “Jazz,” by Toni Morrison, a love story that depicts the sights and sounds of Black urban life during the jazz age, 2:30-4 p.m., Freeport Memorial Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd., free, register to attend in-person or visit freeportlibrary.info for a link to view online, 516-379-3274.

GREENVALE

MOVIE CLUB

Screening of the film "The Help," (2011, rated PG-13, 2:26) set during the Civil Rights Movement, that focuses on segregation and racial equality., starring Viola Davis, Emma Stone and Octavia Spencer, 7 p.m., Sid Jacobson JCC, 300 Forest Dr., $5, register, sjjcc.org/clubs, 516-484-1545, ext. 109.

NEW HYDE PARK

ARMCHAIR HISTORIANS BOOK CLUB

Discussion of the biography "Invisible: The Forgotten Story of the Black Woman Lawyer Who Took Down America's Most Powerful Mobster," by Stephen L. Carter, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Public Library, 155 Lakeville Rd., free, register, hillsidelibrary.info, 516-355-7850.

PATCHOGUE

BOOK DISCUSSION

Discussion of the novel "The Nickel Boys," by Colson Whitehead, 6:30-8 p.m., Patchogue-Medford Library, 54-60 E. Main St., free, register, pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.

FEB. 27

BRENTWOOD

DOCUMENTARY: TONI MORRISON

Screening of “The Pieces I Am,” (2019, rated PG-13, 2:00) about the life and works of novelist Toni Morrison, 2 p.m., Brentwood Public Library, 34 2nd Ave., free, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

MILDRED THOMPSON PAINTING

Create a painting inspired by artist Mildred Thompson, for children ages 9 to 12, 7-8 p.m., Brentwood Public Library, 34 2nd Ave., free, for library cardholders only, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

NORTHPORT

BOOK CLUB

Discuss "The Warmth of Other Suns," by Isabel Wilkerson, that describes the Great Migration and the lives of three individuals who left the South in search of a better life, 7 p.m., Northport Historical Society and Museum, 215 Main St., free, refreshments served, register, northporthistorical.org, 631-757-9859.

NORTH BABYLON

DOCUMENTARY FILM

Screening of the "Billie," (2019, not rated, 1:38), about Billie Holiday filled with unheard testimonies from many musical greats, 6 p.m., North Babylon Public Library, 815 Deer Park Ave., free, call to register or register at the library, for resident cardholders only, northbabylonpl.org, 631-669-4020.

PLAINVIEW

ELIZABETH CATLETT

A visual lecture on life and artwork of the revolutionary artist, radical activist, feminist and social justice advocate, as well as the traveling exhibition "Elizabeth Catlett: A Black Revolutionary Artist and All That It Implies," of over 200 pieces of works on display at The Brooklyn Museum, 2 p.m., Plainview-Old Bethpage Public Library, 999 Old Country Rd., free, poblib.org, 516-938-0077.

ROOSEVELT

GONNA BE ALL ‘WRITE’

Features authors including Javaka Steptoe, Daniel Black, Constance White, Tamara Payne, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Roosevelt Library, 27 W. Fulton Ave., free, register, rooseveltlibrary.org, 516-378-0222, ext. 4.

SETAUKET

ONLINE: KING OF QUEENS

Discussion on the life and career of musician Louis Armstrong, and see rare footage and learn about the Louis Armstrong House Museum and the Louis Armstrong Center in Queens, 7-8 p.m., hosted by Emma S. Clark Memorial Library, free, register for a link, emmaclark.org, 631-941-4080.

FEB. 28

CENTRAL ISLIP

MOVIE

Screening of the drama "Harriet," (2019, rated PG-13, 2:05) about the life of Harriet Tubman, starring Cynthia Erivo, 1 p.m., Central Islip Public Library, 33 Hawthorne Ave., free, register, cilibrary.org, 631-234-9333.

EAST MEADOW

MOVIE

Screening of the sports drama "42," (2013, rated PG-13, 2:08) about the major league baseball player Jackie Robinson, starring Chadwick Boseman and Harrison Ford, 1 p.m., East Meadow Public Library, 1886 Front St., free, eastmeadow.info, 516-794-2570.

MERRICK

MOVIE

Screening of the biographical drama "Till," (2022, rated PG-13, 2:10) the true story of Mamie Till Mobley's search for justice after the lynching of her only son, starring Danielle Deadwyler and Jalyn Hall, 1 p.m., Merrick Library, 2279 Merrick Ave., free, merricklibrary.org, 516-377-6112.

PORT WASHINGTON

COTTON, THE DREAM AND HOPE OF THE SLAVE

Tanisha Mitchell shares an experience during slavery and its lasting impact on history, featuring a performance of two spirituals, noon, Port Washington Public Library, 1 Library Dr., free, register, pwpl.org, 516-883-4400.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus

with Sabrina Monroe,

LaToya Rodriguez

and Daniel Variano