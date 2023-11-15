Holiday pinwheels

2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cups (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

¾ cup sugar

1 large egg

1 ½ teaspoons pure vanilla extract

Red food coloring

2 teaspoons cold water

1 large egg white, lightly beaten

1 cup red, white, and green nonpareils

1. Combine the flour, baking powder and salt in a medium mixing bowl.

2. Combine the butter and sugar in a large mixing bowl and cream together with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the egg and vanilla and beat until smooth. Stir in the flour mixture until just incorporated.

3. Divide the dough into two equal portions. Return one portion to the mixer and beat in several drops of food coloring so the dough is uniformly bright red.

4. Spread a large piece of plastic wrap on a work surface and sprinkle lightly with flour. Use a rolling pin to roll the white dough into a rough 8 1/2-inch square. Trim the edges of the dough so that it is a neat 8-inch square. Repeat with the red cookie dough.

5. Brush the white cookie dough with the water. Carefully invert the red cookie dough onto the sugar cookie dough so that the two doughs are lined up. Use the plastic wrap to push and roll the doughs into a neat, tight log. Tightly wrap the dough in plastic and freeze until firm, at least 2 hours and up to 2 weeks.

6. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Pour the nonpareils into a shallow rectangular dish. Brush the log all over with egg white. Carefully lift the log into the dish. Gently roll it around until the outside is completely coated with nonpareils.

7. Slice the dough into 1/3-inch-thick rounds, rotating the dough often so it doesn’t become flattened as you cut. Place the cookies on parchment-lined baking sheets at least 2 inches apart. Bake them until they are pale golden around the edges but still soft on top, 13 to 15 minutes. Let them stand on the baking sheet for 5 minutes and then remove them with a metal spatula to a wire rack to cool completely. Pinwheel cookies will keep in an airtight container for 2 to 3 days.

Makes 24 cookies. Recipe by Lauren Chattman.