Influencers hit for undue influence

Social media content creators — known as “influencers” — offer views on topics including health, investing, politics and fashion. But can you trust what they post?

A UNESCO study found that 62% of influencers “admitted to not verifying the accuracy” of information they present while 42% said getting “likes and views” was the main impetus for posting their material. The results raised concerns about the spread of misinformation, especially after a separate study from Pew Research Center found 20% of Americans get their news from influencers.

The UNESCO study, conducted by Bowling Green State University researchers, surveyed influencers with more than 1,000 followers. It also found that influencers may be prone to “manipulation” from governments and brands, “compromising their authenticity and the integrity of the content they produce.”

PayPal pays up

PayPal has paid a $2 million penalty to New York State to settle charges it violated the state’s cybersecurity rules. State investigators said PayPal “failed to use qualified personnel to manage key cybersecurity functions,” which left sensitive customer information, including Social Security numbers, “easily accessible to cybercriminals.” The enforcement action is an outgrowth of the PayPal data breach two years ago that exposed information of 35,000 customers.

Safety PIN

The danger of using and reusing easy-to-crack passwords is well known. But what about those four-digit personal identification numbers you are constantly asked to provide? While there are 10,000 possible combinations, analysis from DataGenetics found “1234” was used 11% of the time, followed by “1111” at 6%. The least-used PIN was “8557” — unless, of course, everyone starts using it now.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cyberattack damaged patients’ health

A cyberattack by a Russian hacking gang that paralyzed hospitals and clinics in London last year resulted in harm for more than 130 patients, leading to long-term or permanent damage to their health in at least two cases, according to data obtained by Bloomberg News. The breach led to months of disruption and forced medical facilities to postpone 10,000 appointments and cancel 1,700 elective procedures. — BLOOMBERG NEWS