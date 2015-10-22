All-Star Designers: Diane Guariglia of Cold Spring Harbor

After visiting an endless number of designer show houses and poring over portfolios, Newsday has pulled together 11 designers, including one husband-and-wife team, who bring beauty and drama to Long Island's homes. We've taken a peek at what they've been up to recently and learned a little more about what makes each of them stand out from the pack.

This week, we chat with Diane Guariglia of Cold Spring Harbor's Dyfari Interiors.

How would you sum up your design style?

Colorful transitional.

What is the first question you ask a client?

What's your budget?

What is your favorite DIY tip?

Hot glue should be your best friend. I use it to add trim to pillows, curtains, lampshades, walls.

What design trend are you so over?

Animal prints.

What is your best recommendation for home furnishing shopping on Long Island?

This is a tough one because I take all my clients to High Point Furniture Market (in High Point, North Carolina) to choose furniture for their home, but if I had to make a recommendation, I would tell them to shop any of those stores in Sag Harbor.

What is one piece in your own home that you couldn't live without?

According to my husband, my answer would be everything. But I would say . . . the artwork stays.

What is the most unusual space you've ever designed?

My OBGYN's office.

What's your favorite type of home architecture?

I am a sucker for anything with a gambrel roof.

Which is your favorite room to decorate in a show house?

The kitchen.

TVs in the bedroom: Love them, hate them, don't care?

No TVs in the bedroom!

Name a book that would absolutely have to be in your library.

Anything by Slim Aarons.

What is your favorite song or music to decorate to?

I enjoy listening to such a wide variety of music, but I will admit that "Not a Bad Thing" by Justin Timberlake is my go-to song. It puts me in such a good mood. I can play it over and over again and never get sick of it.

Do you have a go-to fabric supplier?

Robert Allen.

What makes a great client?

Trust.

Which other designers do you admire?

Kelly Wearstler, Mary McDonald, Thom Filicia and my mentor, Juan Pablo Molyneux.