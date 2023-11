ANNA AND GINO CAROLLO, both originally from Italy and then Brooklyn and now Massapequa, were wed Oct. 20, 1968, at Basilica of Regina Pacis in Brooklyn. Gino was born in Palermo and Anna in Salerno. Gino is a retired cabinetmaker and Anna was a stay-at-home mom. They have four children and seven grandchildren. They celebrated with a dinner at their home with family.