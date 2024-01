BARBARA AND JIM SHEAHAN, residents of Lake Ronkonkoma for 58 years, were wed Nov. 16, 1963, at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Astoria, Queens. Jim worked at a number of aerospace companies, including Harris Grumman, and now is president of Trans Pacific Technologies Inc. in Bohemia. Barbara was a medical social worker for 20 years at Independent Group Home Living. They have four children and two grandchildren.