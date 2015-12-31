Bows look good on anything

There are many things bows can be put on. Bows can be pins, jewelry, worn on dresses, hair ribbons and men’s ties. Bows were on men’s wigs in the 18th century and also in their natural hair. Hair bows have never gone out of style. There are many different ways to make bows. You can even make bows out of hair. You make bows out of anything but mostly out of ribbon. We think bows have cool designs on them. We think bows are fun to make. We think bows are for everyone. Logan wears some kind of bow in her hair to school every day. Bows make you feel pretty. Dress yourself up in bows!