Centenarian: Cora Everett-Wright of Westbury

CORA EVERETT-WRIGHT was born on Dec. 2, 1923, in Timmonsville, South Carolina. After graduating from high school, she left Timmonsville and came to New York. Cora raised two sons, Edward (deceased) and Charles. She owned a beauty shop in the Bronx for 40-plus years and retired in 1996. Cora lives with her son and daughter-in-law in Westbury. She enjoys attending church, baking, playing the piano, singing and watching Yankees games. She has five grandchildren (one deceased) and five great-grandchildren.