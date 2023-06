Courtney Leonard is the local artist behind two new exhibits here on Long Island, at the Heckscher Museum of Art in Huntington and at Planting Fields in Oyster Bay. The Hecksher exhibit explores the different definitions of the word breach, focusing on the environment and Leonard’s heritage as a member of the Shinnecock Indian nation. Newsday's Macy Egeland reports. Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara