Dahlia show and sale at Bayard Cutting Arboretum Aug. 30-31

It's a good time to start thinking about next year's garden, and if you've had some pesky holes, you might consider filling them with dahlias. I planted a handful of Longfied 'Gallery Rembrant' tubers for the first time this year and was pleasantly surprised with how quickly they grew and bloomed.

Dahlias range in size from that of a marble to a basketball, and come in a variety of colors, so there's a plant for everyone. And the Long Island Dahlia Society is hosting a show and sale next weekend (Saturday, Aug. 30, from 1 to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) in the Carriage House at Bayard Cutting Arboretum, at 440 Montauk Hwy., Great River.

For more information, visit longislanddahlia.org or call 631-581-1002.