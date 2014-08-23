Things to Do

Dahlia show and sale at Bayard Cutting Arboretum Aug. 30-31

The shape and size of dahlias vary, and intricate colors...

The shape and size of dahlias vary, and intricate colors make them stand out. They are great as bouquet boosters or in eye-catching centerpieces. Credit: iStock

By Jessica Damiano

It's a good time to start thinking about next year's garden, and if you've had some pesky holes, you might consider filling them with dahlias. I planted a handful of Longfied 'Gallery Rembrant' tubers for the first time this year and was pleasantly surprised with how quickly they grew and bloomed.

Dahlias range in size from that of a marble to a basketball, and come in a variety of colors, so there's a plant for everyone. And the Long Island Dahlia Society is hosting a show and sale next weekend (Saturday, Aug. 30, from 1 to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) in the Carriage House at Bayard Cutting Arboretum, at 440 Montauk Hwy., Great River.

For more information, visit longislanddahlia.org or call 631-581-1002.

Didn't find what you were looking for?