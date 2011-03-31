Direct flight: Royal wedding camping





CAMPING FOR THE ROYAL WEDDING

Visitors who will be pouring into London later this month to partake in festivities centering on the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton may have an unlikely new lodging option -- camping.

An event-planning company is preparing to host a three-day "Camp Royale" sleepover April 28-May 1 at Clapham Common, a swatch of open space on the city's south side. Plans call for about 1,800 tents to be erected, outfitted with toilets, showers, mobile charging stations, as well as a giant screen for campers and bystanders to keep up with all the wedding coverage on television.

According to The Guardian, the project has gotten initial (but not final) approval by the city's council, but camp organizers already are selling three-day passes for 75 pounds (about $120). Those who don't want to haul their own gear can opt for luxury "glamping" tents outfitted with inflatable mattresses, tealight chandeliers and other decor that can sleep up to six people for 1,100-1,500 pounds ($1,764-$2,405). Details at camproyale.co.uk.





Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

NIKKI BEACH TO OPEN IN VEGAS

Sin City is about to have yet another glitzy nightspot -- Nikki Beach Las Vegas is set to open Memorial Day weekend at Tropicana, which is undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation to add touches of South Beach flair to the casino and resort facilities.

This is to be Nikki Beach's largest venue, with a restaurant, outdoor cafe open 24 hours a day and expansive pool area decked out with cabanas, sun chairs and -- of course -- a showstopping pool. After dark, Nikki Beach morphs into an upscale dance club and cocktail lounge.