From riding the historic Nunley's Carousel and jumping around at Bounce Trampoline Sports to getting up close and personal with sea lions and more at the Long Island Aquarium and exploring the Long Island Children's Museum, one thing's for sure...

There are plenty of fun things to do on Long Island!

Here are 100 can't-miss experiences to do with your kids before they grow up.

Mobile users click on the link above to see the photo gallery.