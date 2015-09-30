5 of my favorite fun places in Riverhead

Riverhead is a great place to visit. Here are my top five places to go:

STOTZKY MEMORIAL PARK (Columbus Avenue and Pulaski Street). You love sports? Then this is the place for you. This park consists of baseball fields, a soccer field, handball court, a playground and lots more stuff to do.

SOUND AVENUE NATURE PARK (Sound Avenue, just east of Terry Farm Road). This nature park has a little flower and plant walk, woods and a beautiful valley where you can do geocaching.

Sign up for the Family newsletter Never run out of fun ideas to do with the kids. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

LONG ISLAND AQUARIUM (431 E. Main St.; longislandaquarium.com). This is a great place to see some of nature's best up close. They have exhibits and shows for all ages.

RIVERHEAD RACEWAY (1797 Old Country Rd.; riverheadraceway.com). This raceway is openfor great shows and also has special races like the demolition derby with fireworks.

TWO BROTHERS TAKE & BAKE (49 E. Main St.; twobrotherstakeandbake.com) This pizza place is not like ordinary pizza places. They give you the pizza frozen. Then you go home and bake it yourself. Yes, you make it just the way you like it!