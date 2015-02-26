A very adventurous pen pal

Our class has a pen pal like no other. While attending Kellenberg Memorial High School in Uniondale, she actually volunteered at our school for the after-school program. Our pen pal, Cailin Giard, is a student at Adelphi University. She is currently studying abroad on a cruise ship with a program called Semester at Sea. She lives on a ship that travels to Europe, Africa, South America, and the Caribbean. While aboard, she takes the following classes: Education and Economics, Social Entrepreneurship, Political Tyranny and Genocide and African Drumming and Dance Performance. Each class is an hour and 15 minutes long. . Cailin gets homework, but not too much.

So far we have received emails and pictures about London, Russia, Poland, and Germany. We learned that there are many bridges in London, and you always need to be careful not to let your possessions get stolen. We learned that Big Ben is the third highest clock tower in the world. In Russia, it was very hard for Cailin to communicate because she did not speak the language. Russia is a very strict country, and after graduating, everyone has to serve in the military for one year. Our class enjoys hearing about all the places she visits and what she experiences. We are very lucky to be in contact with such an adventurous person.