Adventureland opens this weekend: What to look out for

When Adventureland opens for the 2023 season March 25, visitors to the roadside amusement park can expect some updates in its arcade, a new menu item and a second Tony’s Tavern walk-up bar.

A few things both kids and adults will notice when they enter the park is a new “Fast & Furious” arcade game which features two car seats in front of 65-inch TVs where players can compete against each other or a computer.

“The kids like the rush of the cars driving, and the speed," says President and co-owner Steve Gentile. More games where you “win all the time," have been added to the arcade, too.

In the park's restaurant area, guests can purchase pizza ($3.99), hamburgers ($5.99), hot dogs ($5.99) and all-things chicken (tenders, $6.99; nuggets, $4.99). There is also a new item dubbed turbo nachos ($14.99) featuring a base that is fried then topped with ground beef, lettuce, tomato, queso and jalapeños.

Adventureland WHEN | WHERE: Opening weekend: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 25-26; Spring hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends and holidays only with the exception of Easter and Passover break (April 6-16; open daily, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) ADMISSION: $46.99 per person for ages 2 to 24; 25 and older are $36.99 and kids younger than 2 are free. Each ticket is $5 off when purchased online. INFO: 2245 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale; 631-694-6868; adventureland.us

A-land honey ale is sold exclusively at Adventure Land in Farmingdale. Credit: LI Adventureland

On the drinks front, Tony’s Tavern 2.0 will make its debut (by the carousel and Whac-a-Mole game), joining the original that’s by the Moose Market gift shop and Turbulence roller coaster. At Tony’s walk-up counters, guests 21 and older can order wine, wine slushies, hard seltzer and beer, including its new(ish) and exclusive A-land honey ale. Drinks range from $13 to $15.

For the spring, the park will be open weekends and holidays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of Easter and Passover break, when it will remain open daily (April 6-16; open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.). Starting June 19 through Labor Day weekend, it will be open daily before reverting back to a weekend and holiday only schedule for two months.