At Great Adventure, riding The Joker is a thrill

If anyone is looking for a thrilling amusing ride go to Six Flags Great Adventure and board The Joker just like we did. Great Adventure is the place to go for all the family and friends. It offers a variety of attractions for all ages such as the animal safari, high speed roller coasters and a water park.

We were there opening day. It now is being opened all year with a holiday theme throughout the park. One of our favorites was the newest addition, called The Joker. It will be the ride of your life!

This free-flying, unpredictable coaster has an unlimited number of flips. You start by being strapped into your single seat and then rising 12 stories on a 90-degree angle. That alone is pretty scary but then the ride begins and you flip over about six times. There’s nothing above or below you, which creates a weightless feeling as you soar through the sky. The Joker is a massive, imposing, floating design that reflects the warped sense of humor and insanity of the Joker himself. Just looking at the Joker makes you feel anxious and immediately want to step on. All the crazy twists and turns relax your jitters from waiting on line. This is one of the best DC comic theme additions to the park. But don’t take it from us, go ride it and see for yourself!

The ride is only about 30 seconds long, but it is 30 seconds you won’t soon forget. In all, there are 17 roller coasters to make your day unforgettable including Kingda Ka, Batman: the Ride and Green Lantern.

Great Adventure is open every day and is really not that far from Long Island. For more information visit sixflags.com/greatadventure