Bebe Wood dishes on her ‘Real O’Neals’ role

It was really great to meet Bebe Wood today. She is one of the stars on ABC’s “The Real O’Neals.” She plays Shannon O’Neal. We met her at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Manhattan.

Bebe was very nice, and it was cool that she’s not much older than us — she is 15. We asked her who has influenced her, as an actor. She said that she looks up to her co-star, Martha Plimpton, who plays her mom, Eileen, on the show. Bebe said that she’s really great and has given her great advice.

Bebe stated that she wanted to be an actress after seeing a play, “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” in London when she was 4. She and her parents sat in the front row and after seeing it she knew what she wanted to do. Her parents got her involved in acting lessons when she went back home to Kansas. She did not start her professional career until she was about our age, 9 or 10.

When we asked her about how her friends have reacted to her being famous, she said she doesn’t think of herself that way. She did say that she did learn who her true friends are and that she has a close group of friends at home in Kansas. She said that because she is home-schooled and also has a tutor on the set, she can only work so many hours a day, so she doesn’t spend as much time on set as her co-stars.

We asked Bebe if she was anything like her character Shannon. She told us that they both have the same sense of humor, and they like being sarcastic. She said that they are different in that her character is always scheming and she said she is not like that at all!

We asked her if she gets to make suggestions for scripts. She said not too often, sometimes she can give them ideas for her character. She told us that one of her favorite episodes was from the first season. In that episode she got to work with other young actresses and get into Shannon’s back story more. She also had them write an episode about Shannon making her confirmation, which is something she recently did herself.

Bebe also said that she has already gotten to work with her dream guest star, RuPaul. Bebe said that he is one of the kindest people she has met. We asked her if it’s hard not to laugh when doing scenes. Bebe said that sometimes it is and that after saying the lines over and over, it’s easier to keep a straight face. Her co-stars, Matt Shively, who plays her brother, Jimmy, and Jay Ferguson, who plays her dad, Pat, are usually the ones to get others to laugh.

Bebe is visiting New York City this week and we asked her what she likes about the city. She said that she lived in the city for about a year. She just likes that there is so much culture and things to do. The day we met her, she was meeting an old friend to go exploring.

She was really nice, and we were glad we got to meet and interview her. She she took pictures for the article and then some selfies with us. “The Real O’Neals” is on Tuesday nights at 9:30 p.m. on ABC.