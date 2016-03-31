Bella Thorne talks new movie ‘EXO’ with Jack Kilmer

We interviewed one of our favorite actors, Bella Thorne, when she was in Manhattan recently. We thought she was great on the show “Shake It Up!” with Zendaya and most recently in her latest movie: “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip.”

How old were you when you started acting and how old were you when you got your first job?

I was 9, and I got my first job on “Entourage.” I had like two lines. A funny story is the woman who played Ari Gold’s wife [Perrey Reeves] is actually now playing a mom on my show, “Famous in Love.” She saw me and was like, “Bella! You remember? You were on our show, you had like two lines?” I was like, “I know, dude!”

Do you plan to be in any other TV shows or movies in the future?

Yes. I have two movies that I am going to shoot soon. One is called “EXO” and that is with Jack Kilmer, and the other one is one I can’t talk about yet. Jack Kilmer is the son of Val Kilmer, who is a really good actor. Jack is really great as well. I have my show, “Famous in Love.” I have my second book of the series that just came out, “Autumn’s Kiss.” It is really fun, you guys should read it.

What was your favorite movie you have acted in and why?

I would say either “Midnight Sun” or “The Babysitter.” In “The Babysitter,” I got to play a really outrageous, cool character that I had a lot of fun with, that I haven’t done a role like that before. In “Midnight Sun,” I got to play a really naive, super innocent girl. She is so naive she has never been out in the world before. That was a real different role for me to play.

While you were acting, singing and modeling, most kids were in school. How did you handle it?

I graduated a while ago, so I don’t have to worry about that anymore. I do look forward to going to USC one day.

What do you think you would want to do if you didn’t act?

I can’t imagine myself doing anything else but acting. It is really like my strong suit. It is something I wouldn’t want to live without. It is my love.

Have you traveled to many different countries? Who travels with you?

My mom does. I have traveled to lots of places around the world!

We have read that you have done modeling. What have you modeled for?

I have done so many campaigns growing up. I have done runway and that sort of stuff. I couldn’t even name them all, but some of the main ones were Italian Vogue and Guess.

Have you made any close friends from being on “Shake It Up!”?

Zendaya is a close friend of mine, she is such a sweet girl. We don’t hang out as much as we would like to, but that is just because our schedules are so busy.

If you could sing or act with anyone, who would you choose?

If I could act with anyone, it would be Christian Bale, and if anybody could direct it, it would be Quentin Tarantino.

Do you like to act or sing more?

I like to act more.

Do you like being recognized in public?

Yes, in certain situations and in others, not so much. I love when my fans come up to me and ask to take a photo. It is always nice. The best part about being famous is getting to reach all parts of the world with certain social media aspects and getting started in charity work and starting to see a change really happening. It is so cool. The worst part is probably being constantly judged.

Where do you see your career in the next 10 years?

Hopefully, I will be at the Oscars in the next 10 years.