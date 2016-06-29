Black and white fashion trends

Black and white is a beautiful, timeless fashion trend that works because it has endless opportunities. It looks classy and sophisticated. You can add a splash of color to this sophisticated look by clutching a colorful purse, wearing a brightly colored nail polish, or putting on colorful shoes and jewelry. Many celebrities have been seen wearing black and white, such as Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez, Emma Roberts, Jessica Alba, Rihanna and even first lady Michelle Obama. Girls in my school like to wear black and white dresses and outfits. We feel black and white go together like tacos and Tuesday.