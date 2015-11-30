Board games: The latest and greatest, by Kidsday reporters

GIRLS ONLY! SECRET MESSAGE LAB (SmartLab)

Girls Only! Secret Message Lab Science kit (SmartLab) is amazing. The kit has a UV ink pen with UV light, red filter, white wax crayon, spray bottle, red marker and stickers. The UV light can be used to write secret messages. This is all about secret messages.

Ages: 9 and older

Rating: 5 smiles

— BY FELICITY DELAMAR

Kidsday Reporter

MONOPOLY HERE AND NOW (Hasbro)

Monopoly Here & Now (Hasbro) is about owning cities across the United States. There were 22 cities. All of them were voted in by people that live in America. It also includes many places and things in America, such as Mount Rushmore and the Statue of Liberty on the front. In the box there was a dice, board and cards you can use to play. There was also a manual about setting it up and how to play. To win the game you have to fill your passport with stamps. I thought that the game was fun, it was quick and easy to learn.

Ages: 7 and older

Rating: 5

— BY JOHN DANG

DOHDLES (Thames & Kosmos)

Dohdles (Thames & Kosmos) is a family board game for three to six players and has clay for sculpting riddles. It also has a game board, guessing funnel, suggestion boards, modeling clay, six playing pieces, six guessing cubes, 18 clue chips, six storage bags, one Dohdle master, one pad with 200 solution sheets and one rule book. Dohdles is a fun game because you can make things with clay. This a fun game to play with your family.

Ages: 9 and older

Rating: 4.5 smiles

— BY ADRIANNA MARD

THUMBS UP! (Blue Orange Games)

Thumbs Up! (Blue Orange Games) In this game is a stack of 50 challenge cards and 48 rings that are color coordinated. The game is about speed and good memorization skills. I played the game with my sister and mom. I think this game is challenging. I liked it because you have to use strategy and because it is a fun yet simple game. There aren’t any complicated directions that you have to follow and it is a very easy game to set up.

Ages: 6 and older

Rating: 5 smiles

— BY APOSTOLIS MOROZINIS

SCIENCE EXPLOSION (The Magic School Bus)

In Science Explosion (The Magic School Bus), the object is to be the first player to explode the volcano. There are topic cards and you have to use memory and different strategies in this. The game comes with a large board, volcano, bowl, cups, 16 science master cards and 80 science topic cards.

Ages: 6 and older

Rating: 4 smiles

— BY YESENIA LUGO

