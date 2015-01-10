New books on adoption

If you're interested in adoption or if you adopted a child, here are three new books to check out:

In "Forever Mom: What to Expect When You're Adopting" (Nelson Books, $16.99), Mary Ostyn shares her experience of adopting six children -- two boys from Korea and four girls from Ethiopia. She also has four biological children. She writes about preparing your other children for new siblings, nurturing your marriage and helping babies, toddlers and older children settle in. She blogs at owlhaven.net and lives in Idaho.

Author Claude Knobler adopted a 4-year-old boy from Ethiopia whose mother was dying of AIDS, and he writes about his experience in his memoir "More Love (Less Panic): 7 Lessons I Learned About Life, Love and Parenting After We Adopted Our Son From Ethiopia" (Tarcher/Penguin, $25.95). Knobler also has two older, biological children. He lives in Los Angeles.

The joy and pain of reuniting with a child placed for adoption is chronicled in "One Perfect Day: A Mother and Son's Story of Adoption and Reunion" (Skyhorse, $24.95), by Diane Burke with Steve Orlandi, her biological child. Burke lives in Florida; Orlandi lives in Atlanta.