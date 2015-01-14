Boot cancer with your old sneakers

What do you do with old sneakers in your room? You dunk your kicks. The Dunk Your Kicks charity donates a dollar for every pair of shoes you donate. All of the money goes to Max Cure Foundation. It is a fun way to donate money to help find a cure for cancer.

All you have to do is go to the Dunk Your Kicks website and donate a pair or two. Dunk Your Kicks can come to you. It is a great way to help others. Dunk Your Kicks started when the creator's son, Max, got cancer. He was teaching Max how to play baseball and Max fell on his arm. His parents took him to an orthopedist and that's when they found out he had cancer.

Luckily, he was a survivor, but he had to go through chemotherapy. Donate your sneakers and save lives. Go to dunkyourkicks.org to find out how you can help others with cancer. Kids in our school do this and we are so glad we can help.