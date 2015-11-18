Boys and shaving: What age is appropriate

Q. Is 11 years old too young for a boy to start shaving?

A. “It’s really a personal choice,” says Dr. Pamela Basuk, secretary of the Long Island Dermatological Society and a dermatologist in private practice in Bay Shore. Puberty is starting earlier for both boys and girls, which means facial and body hair growth may begin earlier and so may the desire to shave, she says.

“If he has enough hair to shave and a parent feels comfortable having him handle a razor, then shaving is appropriate at that age,” Basuk says. As long as the shaving isn’t causing a rash, it shouldn’t be a problem, she says.

A role model should teach him the right way to shave safely so that he doesn’t cut himself, Basuk says.

She recommends starting him with a fragrance-free shaving cream, as he’s putting a new substance on his skin and it’s best to make sure he doesn’t have an allergic reaction. She suggests testing whether he prefers an electric razor or a single or double-edge razor; electric razors tend to be less irritating to the skin and can be easier to use, Basuk says. He may want to apply a moisturizer after shaving, as shaving can be abrasive to the skin, especially when someone first starts to shave, she says. Other tips: Shave after showering, when hairs are softer, and shave in the direction of the hair to minimize irritation, Basuk says.

Teach him never to share razors with others. A razor can transmit viruses such as herpes, warts, HIV or any blood-borne disease or infection, Basuk says.

If he does happen to develop a persistent rash from shaving, you may want to take him to a dermatologist for diagnosis and treatment, she says.

The same age-related advice goes for girls who want to shave their legs or underarms — it’s personal choice, Basuk says.