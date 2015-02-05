Brec Bassinger, star of 'Bella and the Bulldogs,' talks with Kidsday

We met actress Brec Bassinger who stars as Bella in the new Nickelodeon show "Bella and the Bulldogs" when she was visiting the Nickelodeon offices in Manhattan recently.

We saw your show. Can you tell us about it?

"Bella and the Bulldogs" is about a girl whose life takes an unexpected twist and she becomes the quarterback of her Texas football team.

What inspired you to be an actress?

When I was little I was actually in a talent competition and one of the judges was a film director and he asked me to be in one of his short films and I absolutely fell in love with it and it just went from there.

Do you play sports?

I do. I was a competitive cheerleader, I played volleyball. I've always been super into athletics.

Is it hard to act? How many shows have you done?

I've been on three shows. I haven't been in the business very long. My first show was "The Goldbergs" and then I went to "The Haunted Hathaways" and now "Bella and the Bulldogs."

Did you have a stunt double for when you got tackled in the football scene?

I did. It was so weird to see her on set because she looked a lot like me. It's crazy.

Do you live with your parents?

I do. My dad owns a farm so he has to stay in Texas while I film, but we go back to Texas when I'm not filming.

Do you like to act?

Absolutely love to act. It's so much fun.

Do you like your character on "Bella and the Bulldogs?" Would you change her? How old is Bella on the show?

I think Bella is kind of like a pre-teen 12 or 13. They don't really specify. I think Bella's awesome. I think she's a great inspirational strong girl and I thrive to be more like Bella. So I would not change her at all.

Do you like football in reality?

I do actually play a quarterback. I have so much more respect for football. It's so much fun watching it because I know what they do now.

Where do you think your acting career is going?

I hope this show takes off and everyone really likes it. Hopefully just have a long career and maybe feature films. Who knows?

Do you like being recognized in public?

You know I haven't actually started getting recognized, but I think it would be very interesting and kind of cool.

Are you really afraid of bulls like Bella?

I'm not really afraid of bulls. Since my dad owns a farm we have donkeys and goats out there. I'm kind of used to animals and everything.

Do you go to school and where do you go to school?

I used to go to normal public school, but now I'm actually homeschooled. So I just go on my computer. That's where I go to school.

What was your favorite Nick show growing up?

It would have to be "Drake and Josh."

Is having to switch between sets of "The Haunted Hathaways" and "Bella and the Bulldogs" hard?

It was different just being like a guest star and going to like the lead. It was a different thing but it was pretty easy.

When your friends found out you got the part were they happy for you or jealous?

I assume they were happy for me. I like to include them whenever I'm in Texas going to events. I always want to bring my friends and let them do the stuff with me.

What do you do in your free time?

I like hanging out with my friends. I'm busy a lot so whenever I have free time I like to hang out with friends.

What's your favorite football team?

I grew up in Texas so it has to be the Dallas Cowboys.

Do you get embarrassed during rehearsal when you forget a line or mess up?

At first I got really embarrassed when I would forget a line, but everyone on set is so nice and like it's OK, just go again and so I've gotten used to it.

Would you prefer acting in movies or TV shows?

They're really different. I never acted in a movie so I can't really answer that. But I have a lot of fun acting in a TV show.