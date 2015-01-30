Celebrity dream dates

Valentine's Day is less than a week away. We are all way too young to date, but wouldn't it be fun to go on a dream date or dream adventure with a celebrity?

I surveyed about 125 fourth-graders in my school to find out who they would like to go on a dream date with. Kids in my school mentioned a lot people, but these were the top people chosen: Lionel Messi, the great Argentinian soccer star; Neymar Jr., the Brazilian superstar soccer player; Tom Brady, the great New England Patriots quarterback; singers Adele, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Jake Miller and Cristiano Ronaldo, another soccer star.

Kids would like to spend a day with these people because these celebrities could share their skills, talents and experiences. Kids also want to see if they share the same interests, and to see what the celebrity's life is like.