Celebrity moms who gave birth in their forties

Some of Hollywood’s leading ladies prove that age ain’t nothing but a number.

In the latest age-defying headline, singer Sophie B. Hawkins is currently expecting her second child — at age 50! Not to mention, the songstress welcomed her first child – now 6-year-old son Dashiell – at 44.

From Kelly Preston who welcomed her third child at 47, to Halle Berry who welcomed both of her children in her forties, to Marcia Cross who birthed her twins at 44, CelebrityBabyScoop looked at a list of high-profile women that got pregnant and birthed their babies at 40+.

Laura Linney – Welcomed first child, son Bennett, at 49.

Halle Berry – Welcomed daughter Nahla at 42. Welcomed son Maceo-Robert at 47.

Gwen Stefani – Welcomed third chid, son Apollo, at 44.

Kelly Preston – Welcomed third child, son Benjamin, at 47.

Monica Bellucci – Welcomed first daughter, Deva, at 40. Welcomed second daughter, Leonie, at 45.

Mary Louise Parker – Welcomed son, William, at 40.

Marcia Cross – Welcome twin daughters, Savannah & Eden, at 44.

Julianne Moore – Welcomed her second child, daughter Liv, at 42.

Susan Sarandon – Welcomed first son, Jack, at 43. Welcomed second son, Miles, at 46.

Brooke Shields – Welcomed second daughter, Grier, at 41.

Nicole Kidman – Welcomed first biological child, Sunday, at 41. (Her second biological daughter, Faith, was carried via surrogate mother).

Salma Hayek – Welcomed daughter, Valentina, at 41.

Madonna – Welcomed second biological child, son Rocco, at 42.

Courteney Cox – Welcomed daughter, Coco, at 40.

Helen Hunt – Welcomed daughter, Makena, at 41.

Jane Kaczmarek – Welcomed daughter Frances at 42, son George at 44, and daughter Mary at 47.

Holly Hunter – Welcomed twin sons, Claude & Press, at 48.

Jerry Hall – Welcomed fourth child, son Gabriel, at 41.

Meryl Streep – Welcomed fourth child, daughter Louisa, at 42.

Iman – Welcomed second child, daughter Alexandria, at 45.

Marcia Gay Harden – Welcomed her second and third child, twins Julitta & Hudson, at 45.

Cheryl Tiegs – Welcomed son, Zack, at 44.