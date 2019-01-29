Stony Brook Village Center and Roosevelt Field offer Lunar New Year festivities for LI families

Families will have two opportunities to celebrate the Lunar New Year, also known as the Chinese New Year, during events at Stony Brook Village Center and Roosevelt Field.

The first event, sponsored by the Ward Melville Heritage Organization, is planned for 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Educational and Cultural Center, 97 P Main St. at the rear of the Stony Brook Village Center. The event, ushering in the Year of the Pig beginning next Tuesday, will feature drumming, a martial arts demonstration and the nine-foot lion dance. A Year of the Pig children’s craft activity is scheduled for after the performances. Cost is $12 per adult, $10 for seniors and children younger than 12, and the children's admission includes the craft. For more information, call 631-689-5888 or visit stonybrookvillage.com.

The second event, which is free, is planned for 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Macy’s Court at Roosevelt Field, 630 Old Country Rd., Garden City. Cultural performances include the Tai Ping Drum Dance, a ribbon dance, a spear dance and a lion dance. Shoppers can also have their names written in Chinese calligraphy, while supplies last. For more information, visit simon.com.