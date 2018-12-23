Classroom pets make learning a lot more lively

Imagine walking into a classroom filled with creepy-crawlies. That’s what our classmates do every day. We, in Ms. April Mindlin’s class, are very lucky to have her as our teacher this year. We have some very special animals that live and work with us in our room.

The critters are an Eastern box turtle named Charlie, a corn snake named Becca, a bearded dragon named Spike, and Gilly, a diamondback turtle. The privilege of having a bearded dragon is we get to study the heat climates in the tank. We will be trained to hold him and feed him. Box turtles are illegal to have but our teacher has a special DEC permit to own these animals because these animals can't be released back into the wild which is very sad.

Besides learning about all the other things we have to do in fifth grade, we are also finding out more about all the wonderful animals that we share our world with, how to help them survive and how to make our planet a better place for everyone.

April Mindlin’s fifth-grade class, Jericho Elementary School, Centereach