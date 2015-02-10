Cookie Monster gets his first TV special

PBS KIDS and Sesame Street will premiere Cookie Monster’s first one-hour TV special, “The Cookie Thief,” on Feb. 16. A cookie art museum has just opened on Sesame Street, and when art suddenly disappears, Cookie Monster becomes a suspect.

Can Cookie Monster clear his name? Or will he be banished from the museum forever? Rachel Dratch of “Saturday Night Live” fame guest stars. The show aims to teach kids about impulse control, following directions and managing emotions

The show airs at 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on WNET and at 9 a.m. on WLIW. It will re-air throughout the week.