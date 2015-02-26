CROSS club

CROSS is a weekly after-school club at St. Martin De Porres Marianist School. The club's advisers are Brother James Conway and Mrs. Lisa Haller and CROSS stands for Christians Reaching Out Spreading Spirituality. The purpose of this club is for kids to help out less fortunate members of our community. We work with good people at St. Martha Catholic Church in Uniondale. We help the poor by making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. After we package up the food, we clean up. The club also holds food and clothing drives. We do this three times a year. At Thanksgiving, for example, we made about 100 sandwiches and collected 50 large boxes of canned and boxed food. I enjoy going to CROSS because it is fun and I enjoy helping other people. I will always remember my time at this club because it showed me that kids can make a difference.