Curious George to appear at Kiddie Academy’s Long Island locations

Kids and parents are invited to meet Curious George during a free Storytime LIVE! event at three different Kiddie Academy locations at 10 a.m. on Sept. 30.

Kids will hear a Curious George story, meet the impish fictional monkey and participate in educational activities.

Locations include Kiddie Academy of Greenlawn, 787 Pulaski Rd., Greenlawn; Kiddie Academy of Islip, 60 Carleton Ave., Islip Terrace; and Kiddie Academy of Wading River: 5952 Rte. 25A, Wading River.

Advance registration is suggested online at kastorytime.com.