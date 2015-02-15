DeAnna Pappas Stagliano celebrates daughter's first birthday

"The Bachelorette" alum DeAnna Pappas Stagliano and husband Stephen Stagliano recently celebrated their daughter Addison Marie‘s first birthday at their L.A. home.

“The highlight of the party was Addison tearing into her Fantasy Frostings smash cake,” DeAnna told Celebrity Baby Scoop of the Sprinkled with Love-themed birthday bash.

“She has never had sweets before and it was so fun to watch her go crazy with it,” the proud mama added. “She couldn’t get enough and she was smiling constantly. She didn’t sleep for the rest of the day because of the sugar overload, but she sure enjoyed it.”

With event decor created by Laura Stewart Design, the afternoon soiree boasted a color scheme of bright pink, lime green, yellow, turquoise and metallic gold. The gals from Good Carma Studio also helped host the posh event.

Guest enjoyed several fun activities, including Munchkin eating/drinking/playing stations, a confetti balloon bar, neon rice sensory station, custom crowns, a photo booth and custom chalkboard signage.

Sign up for the Family newsletter Never run out of fun ideas to do with the kids. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Addison is loving her new Munchkin toys and sippy cups, labeled with her name using Mabel’s Labels,” DeAnna shared. “No more bottles for this big girl. She has been obsessed with her Playskool Stack’ n Stow Cups – anything she can bang on, the better. And, as you can see in the pictures, she loves her adorable white Stride Rite shoes.”

Invitations for the milestone birthday were created by Loudhouse Creative, and flower arrangements were provided by Bashful Rose. Not to mention, the dessert table and cake was created by Fantasy Frostings.

Guests noshed on a delicious spread of salads, traditional macaroni and cheese and other BBQ items from Stonefire Grill paired with sparkling water from La Croix.

“Let’s be honest, the birthday parties are for us!,” said DeAnna. “Addison won’t remember it but hopefully she will enjoy the pictures.”

When asked if kids’ parties are too over-the-top these days, the reality star said, “I think it is up to the parents.”

“I realize Addison’s party may have been over-the-top to some, but for us it was a perfect celebration for our little blessing,” she added. “She is such a joy to be around and we wanted to show her how much we love her. And, thankfully, to show that we all survived her first year.”

Guests left with gift bags filled with goodies from Munchkin, Mabel’s Labels Loot Bag Combos, Net Nanny online protection software, USANA family packs, Clean Kids from Gabriel Cosmetics, Nail Garden Certificates, SuperPop Snacks, lulujo cotton muslin blankets and versatile Turkish towels, Piyo Piyo bibs and a clever sphere puzzle toy, hooded towels with ZOOCCHINI’s cast of animal characters, and more.

“Motherhood has been awesome,” said the reality star. “Some days are tough and exhausting, but I really have enjoyed every second of it. Every milestone, every smile, every tiny little laugh — I can’t seem to get enough!”

“I cannot express in words what I feel for Addison,” she added. “She consumes me. I am completely obsessed with her. She and Stephen are my greatest loves and biggest blessings.”

And it sounds like they’ll be adding to their brood sooner rather than later.

“I definitely want more children,” DeAnna shared. “Addison loves being around other babies. We are trying and hopefully will give her a little brother or sister soon.”