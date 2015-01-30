Dear Kidsday: Pressured to play sports

DEAR KIDSDAY: I am a 10-year-old girl, and my dad is pressuring me about softball. I don't want to quit the team, I just want him to go easy on me. What can I do to make him understand?-- SOFTBALL007DEAR SOFTBALL007: Before the season starts up again, you have to let him know how you feel. You can tell him that he is making it less fun for you. We are sure he just wants you to be the best you can be, but he has to give you time to do other things. One kid said you should have practice sessions just with dad. He can go over things he may notice you need to improve when he watches you play. We don't think kids like hearing their parents scream at them during games so maybe he can watch quietly. You could ask mom to talk to him too. If he shows up at practices maybe your coach can make practices for kids only.