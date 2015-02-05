'Digby O'Day in the Fast Lane' review: An exciting read

The book "Digby O'Day: In the Fast Lane," by Shirley Hughes and Clara Vulliamy (Candlewick Press), has lots of pictures and excitement. The main characters were Digby O'Day and Lou Ella. Digby loved his old clean car, but Lou bought a new car every year. Then Digby entered a race. When he got there, Lou was there too. They were both enemies so they did not like each other. Once the race started, Lou zoomed into first place when Digby and his friend Percy got stuck by the train tracks. Lou got so far ahead that she went to a gas station/diner. But she did not pay so the owner called his brother, a car repairman. If you want to see what happens, get the book.

RATING 5 smiles