Disc-O-Bed Youth Kid-O-Bunk review

I tested the Disc-O-Bed Youth Kid-O-Bunk with organizers. The color of the bed is blue. What you’re sleeping on is soft thin canvas. The bunk bed is easy to put together and take apart. The length of the bunk bed is 5 feet. If you are taller than 5 feet it may not work for you. The height is 2 feet, 8 inches, the width is 2 feet, 4 inches.

What is best to me is it only takes five minutes to put together and take apart. I also like that the canvas is very soft. Another thing that is a big help for me is the side pocket with cup holders because it organizes my stuff and I like a drink at night. It can also be more than just a bunk bed. It can be a bench or a taken apart into two single cots.

RATING 4.5