Discovery Wetlands Cruises return to Stony Brook

The Discovery Wetlands Cruise has launched its new season, and this year also offers special photography cruises with an expert from Berger Bros.

The 90-minute sightseeing cruises run from Stony Brook Harbor to the wetlands at West Meadow Creek. A naturalist is on board as a guide. The cruise teaches the importance and fragility of the wetlands ecosystem on Long Island’s North Shore. The photography cruises offer a 45-minute to one-hour photography discussion.

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization has been offering Discovery Wetlands Cruises since 1995 aboard its 27-passenger pontoon boat. Adventurers and sightseers are encouraged to bring their binoculars for a close-up view of plant and animal life and their cameras to preserve cruise memories.

Cruises leave from Stony Brook Marine Services parking lot at 51 Shore Rd. in Stony Brook and run through Oct. 20. Rates are $28 for adults, $25 for students and seniors, and $18 for children younger than 6. Photography cruises are $50 per person. Reservations are preferred to secure a spot but walk-ons are accepted, with cash payment at the boat, when space is available. For schedule information or to make a reservation, call 631-751-2244 or visit wmho.org