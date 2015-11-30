Disney Playmation Marvel Avengers review: Exciting and fun

The Disney Playmation Marvel Avengers Starter Pack system comes with five separate pieces. There are two figures, two power activators, and one piece with buttons that shoots a laser and makes the sounds. This piece also has a trigger and it tells you what to do through the speaker that is attached to it. Some of the commands are: “Finish your training before talking to another teammate.” Or “Press the flashing light to hear your message.” You press the button to hear your messages. The colors on the system are mostly red and silver. The activators have lights but the figures do not.

This system is fun to play with because it is colorful and has flashing lights and sounds. The sounds I heard were beeping, the voice commands and the instructions. I played with my family and friends. Only one person can play at a time, so we took turns, but everyone had fun. If you buy more figures, then you would have more choices about which two figures to use every time you play. I liked the adventures and it was exciting to play with.

Rating: 5 smiles