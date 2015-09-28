Disney's Sabrina Carpenter talks about life as a singer and actress

We interviewed singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter when she was visiting the ABC offices in Manhattan recently. Her latest album is "Eyes Wide Open," and she stars as Maya on the show "Girl Meets World."

Do you like acting or singing better?

That's a question I get and I could never answer it every time I get it because singing is something that came first, but acting came later. I love them both but they're very different. Singing is more like expressing myself in my own words and acting is being a totally different personality. But I'm very lucky that I get to do both.

Have you met any other celebrities or singers?

I definitely met some. I used to be, like, when I first got into this, I was very, very shy, I was very nervous when I met people. I didn't want to talk, didn't want to introduce myself, but I'm getting better at that. I met some very very cool people. Some super-talented people.

Sign up for the Family newsletter Never run out of fun ideas to do with the kids. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

What's your favorite song you sing? We like "Eyes Wide Open."

Thank you. "Eyes Wide Open" is definitely one of my favorites. I would say off my album I love "Too Young" and "Two Young Hearts." I wrote "Too Young," and it's one of the first songs I wrote, it's a very hard-core ballad. "Two Young Hearts" is just a song that describes me and it's a super- powerful song. So I love that one. I'm very proud of all the songs that are on the album. Obviously I'm growing every single day. So the more and more I grow, the more I don't like some of the songs I made, but I think that's natural.

How old were you when you started acting?

I was maybe 10 or 11 when I started acting, and I started out in New York first. I would come to auditions here, like three times a week, and the first job that I got was on "Law & Order SVU."

How did you get into singing?

I was singing ever since I could remember. Honestly, singing is something that just came super-natural to me because I knew that it was something I wanted to do. It's something that I always loved and I think that's the most important thing. You shouldn't do something if you don't love it. I'm very passionate about music.

Is it tough being a superstar?

I'm very lucky to get to do what I get to do. I meet people like you guys every day and hopefully inspire you guys to do what you love to do.

Do you feel a difference in acting when you're the main role or the little part?

I don't think there is a difference. There's a lot of incredible movies that have come out where the smallest roles end up being the most remembered. Like at the Oscars, there's reasons why they have best supporting actor/actress because sometimes those people are, like, the breakout stars of the movie.

What's your favorite part about acting?

I get to be a completely different person for a day.

Did you watch "Boy Meets World" before "Girl Meets World" was invented?

I did. I watched "Boy Meets World" from the time I was probably 8 years old. I watched it every single morning on ABC Family with "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," "Full House" and "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air."

Do you ever Google yourself?

First of all, that's a great question, and, second of all, anybody who ever says they haven't is lying because even if you're not in the industry you're curious to see if Google knows who you are. So, yes, I have Googled myself, but not for conceited purposes. Merely for the fact I want to see if I really exist on Google. I will say I've only done it once.

Do fans come after you everywhere when you try to go outside?

No. Humans are actually super-cool people. And I'm one of them. It's a different scenario. I think Disneyland is a place where obviously there's a lot of Disney Channel fans, but it's where I get to meet the most people. So it's super-cool. I'm a big fan of meeting new people because I love to hear people's stories and I love to know that you guys like the show and like the music. It helps me a lot to know like some of your favorite things because it helps me in the future knowing what I can do and what I can change in the future. It's a great insight. I love meeting everybody.