Tips to decorate plain sandals

Do you like trendy summer style? I know I do. Do you like flip-flops but find that they are too expensive? Well, these DIYs are better than all name brands. All you need are simple household ingredients and some glue and glitter, or pre-made Elmer’s glitter glue pens.

This is a craft that is fun, and there is no parental guidance needed whatsoever. Follow these steps before assembling your awesome flip-flops:

1. Make sure that your assembly table is clear and lined with newspaper or mats.

2. Pick the supplies you are going to use and put them aside when you have finished with them.

3. Clean your flip-flops with Clorox wipes. Do this so that when you paint or glue them, there is no dirt or mud. If you are using new flip-flops, skip this step.

These flip-flops are yours, so make sure you are creative. Here are some tips:

Make sure that you are neat so that the color or glues don’t get mixed to make a yucky color.

Add stylish beads or other decorations.

If you are stuck on what to draw on your shoes, look online for reference.

Meagan Miller’s students, Ivy League School, Smithtown