Dog sitter or baby sitter? LI kids make their choice

We conducted a survey of our entire school and asked kids, if they had the choice, would they rather be a dog sitter or a baby sitter to earn extra money?

We asked 205 students, and here are our results:

Dog sitter: 144

Baby sitter: 61

We looked at all the data that we collected and we can conclude that, by far, more Idle Hour students would rather be a dog sitter than a baby sitter. As for us, two of us chose baby sitter and one chose dog sitter.

Sign up for the Family newsletter Never run out of fun ideas to do with the kids. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Many students felt that it would be easier and more fun to take care of a dog than a human. They liked that they could sit on the couch while the dog runs around the house or the yard. Most dogs don’t cry, yell or argue with you. They love any attention you give them, and many enjoy a nice walk with you.

The kids who chose baby-sitting felt that little kids might be a lot of fun to play with and entertain, too. Little kids can be fun to talk to and even watch TV with. Some kids who chose the dog over the kids felt that little kids might be too much responsibility at our age.

Gina Cerulli’s fifth-grade class, Idle Hour Elementary School, Oakdale